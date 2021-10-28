Edgar Wright Would Like To Play The 14th Doctor On Doctor Who [Exclusive]

In short: Wright wouldn't commit one way or another.

"I mean, I always feel that it's a dangerous thing to [commit to]," he told me with a laugh. "I don't want [a headline] to say 'Edgar Wright to Direct Doctor Who Episode' and nobody's asked me."

Which is fair! However, acclaimed filmmakers like "Kill List" and "High-Rise" director Ben Wheatley have directed episodes of the series, so it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility for Wright to get an invite. "I'm friends with Russell, actually, and I just read that he's coming back," Wright said. "I don't know, that's up to them. Usually it's a schedule thing."

Surely every kid growing up in the U.K. harbors some lingering desire to get involved in the Doctor's adventures, right? And Wright made it very, very clear that he's an old school "Who" fan. In fact, he used to read the novelizations of episodes back in the day. Which led to this delightful tangent in the middle of our conversation about "Last Night in Soho":

"I was such a big "Doctor Who" fan growing up, and I think in a weird way, to the point where I would read the novelizations. I would read the Target novelizations, and sometimes the Target novelizations would conjure images in your head that the TV show could not live up to. I know the Autons are great, but reading those books, my image of what the Autons would be like in 'Spearhead from Space' or 'Terror of the Autons' would not quite match when I watched the actual episode. But strangely, they then sort of had an influence on things like "The World's End." And bizarrely, when [my film] 'The World's End' came out, somebody said, 'Was this based on the Tom Baker episode 'The Android Invasion'?', and I was like, 'I've never seen that one.' But then I thought, wait, I've read the novelization. And then I watched it, and watching 'The Android Invasion,' it was kind of like, this is like watching a very low budget version of 'The World's End.' [laughs] Bizarrely, a lot of those Tom Baker ones in the '70s were ripped off from Quatermass or some Hammer films, and Nigel Kneale was apparently sort of furious with the 'Doctor Who' team for what he thought that the '70s period of "Doctor Who" was ripping off 'Quatermass.' There's a movie called 'The Earth Dies Screaming,' directed by Terence Fisher, which has exactly the same plot as 'The Android Invasion.' So it's kind of that strange thing where these ideas bounce around in the subconscious, and you're not even aware that you've maybe ripped something off."

Ultimately, Wright wouldn't give be a clear answer about whether he'd actually say yes or no to directing "Doctor Who" if offered. But he did leave me with a request:

"Can I be The Doctor? If the headline is 'Edgar Wright Would Like to Play 14th Doctor', I'd go along with that."

How could I say no to that?