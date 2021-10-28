Happy Halloween! We're Giving Away A Giant Stack Of Paramount Horror Movies

There's no denying that the number one Halloween season activity is watching scary movies. Let me set the scene: the lights are dim in the living room, there's popcorn overflowing in your fall-accented bowl. You're snuggled up on the couch with your favorite Halloween blanket wrapped around you Snuggie-style. You grab your remote and do your thing, cycling through your (very '90s) 21-disc changer to find the perfect horror movie for a spooky night.

Now, courtesy of Paramount, you can fill up that disc changer with a sweet prize pack of movies that /Film is giving away! After all, it's no Halloween season without a sweet set of horror movies to binge.