Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Says Keeley And Roy Would Be 'Great Parents'
Even Keeley gets why we ship it, y'all. "Ted Lasso" star Juno Temple recently opened up about how her character, Keeley Jones, and her boyfriend, Richmond-player-turned-coach Roy Kent, would be a great match to start a family ... that is, if they make it that far.
"You know, it's one of those sliding doors situations. It's not one way, or the other way or any which way," Temple explained to PopSugar in an interview published on October 27. "I definitely know they would have a spectacular future together. I believe they'd be great parents and they'd be great growing old together, and maybe that will be their journey...but I don't know!"
Keeley and Roy seemed to hit a rough patch at the end of season 2 — which concluded by revealing that Keeley received a dream opportunity to open her own PR firm. In Temple's eyes, the former footballer isn't afraid to let his career take somewhat of a backseat to Keeley's as their relationship progresses.
"I also think Roy would be good at supporting that. It might be an adjustment, initially, but I think he would be really great at that," she added, but noted that her comment wasn't necessarily a hint that the couple would stay together. "Who knows! It's out of my hands, but I'm excited to find out."
Aside from her relationship with Roy, Keeley has been going through a really sweet and well-deserved coming-to-power arc, which appeared to come to a head when she was profiled for Vanity Fair as a "woman on the rise." According to Temple, the character isn't totally sure of her abilities before she sits for the high-profile photo shoot that accompanied the article in the show. "I actually think this is something she doesn't feel entirely confident about," she told the magazine in early October. "I think she's nervous as hell."
Temple was also pretty nervous — but the support from her costars on the shoot made it an awesome experience. "That was a great moment because actually, as a human, as Juno, I'm really nervous about having my picture taken," she told Vanity Fair. "I'm not great at it. I way prefer being in motion. So I was quite nervous about doing the photo shoot with Keeley, so that was a real confidence boost."
Any News on Ted Lasson Season 3 Yet?
I am literally waiting with bated breath, just like the rest of you, but so far the details of "Ted Lasso" season 3 are unfortunately scarce. I, too, am dying to know more about where Keeley and Roy are headed in season 3, but it seems like we're definitely going to have to wait and see. With a show this revered, spoilers will (hopefully) be scarce.
One thing we do know about "Ted Lasso" is that it was originally conceived as a three-season series. However, the creators — Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard), Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence — have seemingly warmed to producing more if the story was right. "This story [we've already mapped out], I know has a beginning, middle and an end, and will end the third year," Lawrence revealed to Deadline back in July. "I think there's other stories to tell about Ted Lasso and the gang, and we'll see. I think either way, it'll be important to Jason and all of us to try and go out on a high note."
The beloved series — which took home a whopping seven Emmy awards this year, including accolades for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham — was renewed for season 3 in October 2020. "Ted Lasso" premiered in August 2020 and quickly got a second season order after it was released to international acclaim and nearly instantly became a fan favorite (the first for streamer Apple TV+).
"Ted Lasso" season 2 premiered in July 2021 and is currently available to stream via Apple TV+.