Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple Says Keeley And Roy Would Be 'Great Parents'

Even Keeley gets why we ship it, y'all. "Ted Lasso" star Juno Temple recently opened up about how her character, Keeley Jones, and her boyfriend, Richmond-player-turned-coach Roy Kent, would be a great match to start a family ... that is, if they make it that far.

"You know, it's one of those sliding doors situations. It's not one way, or the other way or any which way," Temple explained to PopSugar in an interview published on October 27. "I definitely know they would have a spectacular future together. I believe they'd be great parents and they'd be great growing old together, and maybe that will be their journey...but I don't know!"

Keeley and Roy seemed to hit a rough patch at the end of season 2 — which concluded by revealing that Keeley received a dream opportunity to open her own PR firm. In Temple's eyes, the former footballer isn't afraid to let his career take somewhat of a backseat to Keeley's as their relationship progresses.

"I also think Roy would be good at supporting that. It might be an adjustment, initially, but I think he would be really great at that," she added, but noted that her comment wasn't necessarily a hint that the couple would stay together. "Who knows! It's out of my hands, but I'm excited to find out."

Aside from her relationship with Roy, Keeley has been going through a really sweet and well-deserved coming-to-power arc, which appeared to come to a head when she was profiled for Vanity Fair as a "woman on the rise." According to Temple, the character isn't totally sure of her abilities before she sits for the high-profile photo shoot that accompanied the article in the show. "I actually think this is something she doesn't feel entirely confident about," she told the magazine in early October. "I think she's nervous as hell."

Temple was also pretty nervous — but the support from her costars on the shoot made it an awesome experience. "That was a great moment because actually, as a human, as Juno, I'm really nervous about having my picture taken," she told Vanity Fair. "I'm not great at it. I way prefer being in motion. So I was quite nervous about doing the photo shoot with Keeley, so that was a real confidence boost."