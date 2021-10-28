Dead & Beautiful Clip: A Unique Vampire Movie Heads To Shudder [Exclusive]

When is "a simple blood test" not just a simple blood test? Well, safe to say it's probably when vampires are involved. The sleek and stylish footage succinctly captures the premise of this new film, which follows a group of wealthy socialite friends who come up with increasingly volatile plans to cure themselves of boredom and routine ... until one day, things go horribly wrong.

"Dead & Beautiful" is written and directed by David Verbeek, previously known for movies such as "R U There," "How to Describe a Cloud," and "Full Contact." His latest film will be made available for streaming on Shudder on November 4, 2021, in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. You can check out the full trailer for "Dead & Beautiful" here, as well as the synopsis and official poster below.

In Dead & Beautiful, five rich, spoiled Asian twenty-somethings (Gijs Blom, Aviis Zhong, Yen Tsao, Philip Juan, Anechka Marchenko) are suffering from upper-class ennui, unsure how to spend their days when so little is expected from them. In search of excitement, the five friends form the "Circle," a group where they take turns designing a unique, extravagant experience for the others. But things go wrong when the privileged urbanites awaken after a night out, to find they have developed vampire fangs and an unquenchable thirst for flesh, blood, and adventure at any price.