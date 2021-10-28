Dr. Brain Trailer: Parasite's Lee Sun-Kyun Stars In First Apple TV+ Korean Series

Apple TV+ is getting in the Korean drama business. Paging "Dr. Brain"...

Lee Sun-kyun, who played the rich father in the Oscar-winning "Parasite," stars as a genius doctor who utilizes a newfound technology that enables him to sync with the brains of the deceased, harvesting their memories for clues as he investigates the mystery of what happened to his own wife and son. Unfortunately, the memories of the deceased get tangled up in his head, giving him hallucinations and throwing his mind into chaos.

While some K-dramas are more like American soap operas, "Dr. Brain" has a distinctly ominous vibe to it, which is sure to appeal to genre fans. The series hails from Kim Jee-woon, the director of the bloody action-thriller "I Saw the Devil."

Hot on the heels of Netflix's enormously successful "Squid Game," "Dr. Brain" is scrubbed for surgery and headed to Apple TV+ soon. In the meantime, there's an intense new trailer here, ready to hack into your brain with its foreboding music and visuals.

Check out the trailer for "Dr. Brain" below.