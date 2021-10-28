The Morning Watch: No Time To Die Scene Breakdown, Analyzing Cults In Movies And TV & More

In this edition, listen as "No Time to Die" director Cary Fukunaga breaks down an action sequence from Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie. Plus, hear what a cult deprogramming expert says about cults in movies and TV shows such as "Midsommar," "The Handmaid's Tale," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." And finally, Binging with Babish delivers a recipe for the famous root beer, Cheetos and hot og noodles from "The Simpsons."