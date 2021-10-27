A Quiet Place Part II Is Creeping Back To Theaters For Halloween

When "A Quiet Place Part II" landed in theaters back in May, it lit up the box office with a nearly $58 million debut. That had many ushering in the return of movies, but new releases over the summer and into the fall haven't always been worth celebrating. Even so, more and more people are going back to the movies, and the $50 million opening for "Halloween Kills" shows that horror fans are hungry for some scares in theaters.

However, will "A Quiet Place Part II" be arriving too late to drum up renewed interest? Sure, more people are vaccinated now, and the box office has been improving. But "A Quiet Place Part II" was also made available to stream on Paramount+ back in July, around the same time the movie hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Since the movie is so readily available in other formats, will audiences spend the money to see it in theaters? I suppose there's something to be said about experiencing this movie in particular inside of a (hopefully) quiet theater. That's what made the first movie such an enjoyable experience. Even the loudest moviegoers tended to be more silent during the sci-fi horror flick.

Regardless of how much of a box office addition this Halloween re-release adds, the franchise will still keep going strong. There's already a spin-off in the works from director Jeff Nichols ("Midnight Special"), and it's slated for release in the spring of 2023. That will give John Krasinski enough of a break that he should be able to take his time getting "A Quiet Place Part III" together, which we assume is on the docket, even if it hasn't been officially announced.

"A Quiet Place Part II" will be back in theaters starting on October 29, and it will still be playing in theaters into next week. We're not sure how long it'll stick around, so if you're planning on getting a ticket, it might be best to do it sooner than later. Head over here for showtimes and tickets.

For now, we'll leave you with the trailer and the synopsis for "A Quiet Place Part II" from Paramount Pictures: