House Of Gucci Teaser: Lady Gaga Wants It All

We've already seen a full trailer for "House of Gucci," which lays out the story of the fashion house with a lot more detail. But this teaser feature more footage from the mafia-style crime drama that takes place in the heart of the fashion world. As Adam Driver so succinctly puts it Maurizio Gucci, "Gucci is like a cake. When you have a taste, then you want more, and then you want the whole thing for yourself." That's exactly what his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) wanted, since she hired a hitman to take him out. I guess that's what they mean when they say "fashion kills."

Ridley Scott has given us some stellar drama this year in the form of "The Last Duel," even if it wasn't something that audiences felt the need to see on the big screen. That's a movie that will come back around when it releases on home video, and everyone will realize they shouldn't have slept on it. After all, we're still dealing with this pandemic thing, and a medieval movie about rape and injustice isn't exactly appealing for those looking to escape from the crushing depression of their everyday lives. But it's a stellar movie, and it deserves to be seen.

I find myself thinking that the same fate won't befall "House of Gucci." Though it's a heavy drama (emphasis on the heavy, especially when it comes to the accents), the draw of Lady Gaga and the resonance of the name Gucci and the scandal among the family may be more appealing to general audiences. It's hard to ignore that stellar cast, especially when they're hamming it up so much.

Here's the official synopsis for "House of Gucci" from Universal Pictures:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

"House of Gucci" will arrive in theaters on November 26, 2021.