Succession Season 4 Officially Ordered At HBO

The news that there will be a fourth season is undoubtedly one that will excite many a "Succession" fan. What season 4 will cover remains up in the air, though it will most likely continue to explore the show's ongoing themes of power and messed up family dynamics.

We do have a better idea of what's going on in season 3, however. Here's the official synopsis of what we can expect:

Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall's impulsive decision to expose the company's sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

The show stars Brian Cox as the patriarch Logan Roy along with Logan's children — Jeremy Strong as Kendall, Sarah Snook as Siobhan, Kieran Culkin as Roman, and Alan Ruck as Connor. It also stars Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Season 2 of the show won seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series.

The third season of "Succession" kicked off its nine-episode run on October 17, 2021 with new episodes debuting Sunday nights at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. No news yet on when season 4 will begin production, much less make its way to a television near you.