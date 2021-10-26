Benedetta Trailer: God Speaks In Many Tongues In Paul Verhoeven's Nun Romance

If you had any concerns that Verhoeven's latest wouldn't be as shocking as any of his previous work, he literally has Jesus talking to the nun Benedetta (Virginie Efira) in a field. She shows signs of stigmata, or wounds in the hands and feet that resemble the wounds Christ endured when he was crucified. There's also a lesbian kiss. No wonder some Catholics have been protesting!

While lesbian nuns who see visions of Christ in sheep fields seem like a major departure for Verhoeven, best known for directing "RoboCop" and "Starship Troopers," the director did publish a book called "Jesus of Nazareth" in 2008 and he is a bonafide religious scholar. Catholicism and blasphemy have clearly been on his mind for awhile.

So what's "Benedetta" about? Here's the official synopsis:

In the late 15th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.