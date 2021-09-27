Benedetta Teaser Trailer: Paul Verhoeven's Lesbian Nun Drama Promises Sex, Blood, And Sacrilege

The new teaser trailer for "Benedetta" shows some footage that wasn't contained in the previously released trailer. It also shows off just how much critical acclaim the drama has gotten so far, with quotes flashing over clips from the movie at a pace that's almost too fast to catch. There's also plenty of eroticism between two of the nuns, which hints at the movie's intense sexual content. (The sexuality was apparently too much even for frequent collaborator Gerard Soeteman, who Verhoeven initially tapped to help write the script but has distanced himself from the project.)

So we know that the movie is about lesbian nuns and that it's going to feature blasphemy, blood, and boobies. But what the heck is it actually about?

Here's the official synopsis:

In the late 15th century, with plague ravaging the land, Benedetta Carlini joins the convent in Pescia, Tuscany, as a novice. Capable from an early age of performing miracles, Benedetta's impact on life in the community is immediate and momentous.