The Harder They Fall Sequel Could Happen, Was Envisioned As A Trilogy

"The Harder They Fall" is bearing down on its release next week like a band of buckaroos riding up on a moving train called Netflix. The all-Black Western earned solid reviews coming out of its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, and if nothing else, it would be hard to deny that its stacked cast holds a lot of promise. How often do we get to see Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, and Lakeith Stanfield lined up for the same film?

Well, it could happen more than once, presuming some of them survive the clash of cowboy (and girl) gangs. At least, that's what director and co-screenwriter Jeymes Samuel envisions.

/Film's own Shania Russell recently interviewed Samuels, who is making his feature-length directorial debut with "The Harder They Fall" after helming the related short film, "They Die by Dawn." He called the short film "part one" of his "foray into the Old West," and it sounds like "The Harder They Fall" leaves room for a potential sequel. Samuels explained: