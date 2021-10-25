Avengers Actors Will Assemble For New 'Interactive Dining Adventure' On Disney Cruise Lines

Disney Parks announced on their blog today that several of the MCU's A-list actors have lent their talent to "Avengers: Quantum Encounter." Paul Rudd will be back as Ant-Man along with Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp. Diners will also see/hear Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

Kerry Condon, who voices the AI F.R.I.D.A.Y. will also be part of the experience along with Ross Marquand voicing Ultron rather than James Spader, who voiced the character in the "Avengers 2" film. This news also reveals that the "unknown villain" the Avengers face is none other than Ultron.

The updated summary of the experience, in fact, confirms Utron will be the Big Bad the Avengers face:

The show will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp as they host a presentation of the most powerful Super Hero technologies in the world, including a hands-on demonstration of the latest and greatest Pym Tech. But when Ultron turns up with an army of robot sentries eager to take control of this world-changing technology, Ant-Man and The Wasp will need all the help they can get to save the day – calling on Captain America, Captain Marvel and even the brave diners of the Disney Wish for back-up.

The post also teases that there's one more superhero who will make a surprise appearance while the Wish guests are eating. Will we find out who that hero is later on, or will we only find out if we sail on the Wish ourselves when it launches in summer 2022? I'm hoping for the former, and I'm probably right. But whoever that secret superhero may be, the current line-up will make "Quantum Encounter" a memorable dining experience for Marvel fans.