Mythic Quest Will Slay Again, Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons On Apple TV+
Huzzah! "Mythic Quest," the Apple TV+ series about a game studio making the biggest (fictional) game in the world, has been renewed for two more seasons. The news comes via creator Rob McElhenney's Twitter, where he posted an announcement video featuring season two guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins.
Two More Seasons of Wild Workplace Shenanigans
"Mythic Quest" just ended its second season, working through the pandemic to release the episodes and a special called "Everlight" that debuted between the first and second seasons. "Everlight" featured Hopkins as the narrator, his assured and soothing voice perfect for a fantasy video game based story. McElhenney enlisted him once more for the announcement video, in which Hopkins repeatedly calls him "Ron" instead of Rob, forgets the name of "Mythic Quest," and eventually interrupts the call to take one from Apple TV+ phenom Jason Sudeikis, star of the hit series "Ted Lasso."
Hi. Ron here. We have an announcement! @AppleTVPlus @mythic_quest @TedLasso #MythicQuest pic.twitter.com/lOM3jYFw78
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 21, 2021
While "Mythic Quest" might not be quite as much of a pop culture sensation as "Ted Lasso," the series is clearly doing well if it earned itself two more seasons. The series follows the team behind the fictional game Mythic Quest as they try to figure out how to build on such a profound success. Season 2 saw the team grappling with the new expansion and the game's ultimate direction, creating friction between creative director Ian (McElhenney) and the new co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao).
The series also stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, and Jo Ennis. It was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. (The three previously worked together on McElhenney and Day's series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.")
So What is Mythic Quest?
So you've seen "Ted Lasso," the above announcement clip made you chuckle, and you'd like to know more about "Mythic Quest" before you dive in. You're in luck!
"Mythic Quest" is a workplace comedy about the folks who made the world's most popular MMORPG, Mythic Quest. (Think "World of Warcraft," basically.) The creators of the series teamed with real-world game company Ubisoft to ensure that at least some of the gaming mechanics feel authentic to gamers, so this isn't like the Xbox scene in "40-Year-Old Virgin," I promise. McElhenney's Ian Grimm is the big man in charge, but he has to contend with the rest of his team, including Poppy, head of monetization Brad (Pudi) and head writer C.W. Longbottom (Abraham). There's plenty of silly workplace humor, but the showrunners don't just let this become "The Office" in a game studio.
McElhenney, Day, and Ganz are all great at subverting and satirizing television tropes, and that helps keep "Mythic Quest" fresh. There's a Zoom-set COVID episode, ambitious stand-alone episodes, and a clear move away from the mean satire of "It's Always Sunny." Check it out! It might just become your new favorite show, and now you'll have two more seasons to look forward to.