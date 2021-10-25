Mythic Quest Will Slay Again, Has Been Renewed For Two More Seasons On Apple TV+

"Mythic Quest" just ended its second season, working through the pandemic to release the episodes and a special called "Everlight" that debuted between the first and second seasons. "Everlight" featured Hopkins as the narrator, his assured and soothing voice perfect for a fantasy video game based story. McElhenney enlisted him once more for the announcement video, in which Hopkins repeatedly calls him "Ron" instead of Rob, forgets the name of "Mythic Quest," and eventually interrupts the call to take one from Apple TV+ phenom Jason Sudeikis, star of the hit series "Ted Lasso."

While "Mythic Quest" might not be quite as much of a pop culture sensation as "Ted Lasso," the series is clearly doing well if it earned itself two more seasons. The series follows the team behind the fictional game Mythic Quest as they try to figure out how to build on such a profound success. Season 2 saw the team grappling with the new expansion and the game's ultimate direction, creating friction between creative director Ian (McElhenney) and the new co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao).

The series also stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, and Jo Ennis. It was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. (The three previously worked together on McElhenney and Day's series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.")