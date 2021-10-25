Anya Taylor-Joy Is Getting Emotionally And Physically Stronger To Prep For Furiosa

Though we're going to have to wait (entirely too long) to see how she pulls it off, "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy opened up about how she has been preparing for her role as Furiosa in the "Mad Max: Fury Road" prequel of the same title. She told Entertainment Weekly during a chat with her "Last Night in Soho" costar Thomasin McKenzie published on October 25:

"[Director] George [Miller] is incredibly generous and so passionate. I love working with him already. He's just the best. I think my preparation is just about becoming strong enough to be able to carry this film. That's what it is. It's emotional strength, it's physical strength, it's mental strength. I cannot wait. I'm so excited. It wouldn't be 'Mad Max,' if there were not vehicles of some sort.

Interestingly enough, it was recently revealed that Taylor-Joy only got the opportunity to play the younger Charlize Theron in the spin-off because of her upcoming role in Edgar Wright's '60s horror-thriller.

"I'd known about Anya but I'd never seen her in a film until I saw her in 'Soho,'" the Australian director recently told the "Scott Pilgrim vs.​​ The World" filmmaker during a conversation for Empire magazine in September. "And I remember thinking, 'Gee, she's interesting.' I started to say to you, 'I'm looking for someone to cast as Furiosa,' and I barely got the sentence out before you said, 'Don't go any further, she's great, she's gonna be huge. She's fantastic to work with.' You were so emphatic about it."

The legendary filmmaker — who is as well known for the Mad Max series now as he is for directing the children's animated film "Happy Feet" — went on to audition Taylor-Joy virtually over Zoom. Needless to say, she killed it.