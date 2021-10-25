Green Lantern Series Showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith Is Very Busy, But The Show Is Still Coming

While promoting the eight-episode Disney+ eight anthology series "Just Beyond," which he created and produced, Seth Grahame-Smith spoke to Collider about the forthcoming HBO Max series "Green Lantern." Serving as both showrunner and co-writer (alongside "Green Lantern" movie writers Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim), Grahame-Smith's update marks the first official one in a while for the show, which did not have a presence at the recent DC Fandome. The 10-episode first season will span many decades and revolve around Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and a host of other lanterns.

If that sounds big and ambitious, that's because it apparently really is. Grahame-Smith said: