James Michael Tyler, Who Played Gunther On Friends, Has Died

No one wants to say goodbye to a friend — but on Sunday, October 24, actor James Michael Tyler, who is best known for his role as Gunther on "Friends," died at his home at age 59. His rep, Toni Benson, revealed in a statement to CNN:

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband. Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life."

"Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our 'Friends' family," the official "Friends" Twitter account posted on Sunday. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans."

The actor passed away at his Los Angeles home following a battle with prostate cancer. According to Benson, he was first diagnosed in 2018. In June, Tyler first revealed he was battling Stage 4 prostate cancer just days after his surprise appearance on the HBO Max "Friends" reunion special.

During his June appearance on the "Today Show," Tyler explained that his doctors discovered the cancer during a routine physical when he was 56. By the time of the interview, the cancer had spread to his bones, which had left him unable to walk. He also revealed that he had been treated with hormone therapy.