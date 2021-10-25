21% Of Fans Said This Is Bruce Willis' Worst Movie — We Have Some Thoughts

Bruce Willis has, unquestionably, earned his place in cinematic history. The man is (or at least was) an absolute icon, having appeared in some of the most important movies ever produced, such as "Die Hard" and "Pulp Fiction," among many other classics. But, in recent years, Willis has fallen into a habit of doing cheap action flicks for an easy paycheck. There is actually an incredible article breaking down the Hollywood practice of producing these flicks, called "geezer teasers," and why so many aging action stars get drawn into doing them.

In any case, for every good movie Willis has been in, there have been at least several pretty bad ones. We recently surveyed some movie lovers to see what people think his worst movie is. The results are telling in that they illustrate just how much there is to choose, and just how many people have perhaps avoided his worst works altogether.