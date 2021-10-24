Edgar Wright Curated A List Of 'Dark Delights' To Watch This Month On Peacock

It's the most wonderful time of the year. The leaves are changing colors, there's a crispness in the air, and horror movies are just everywhere. One of the fringe benefits of the Halloween season is that for one month a year the whole world gets to be as obsessed with horror movies as I am, which is probably why this has always been my favorite holiday.

Edgar Wright has a new movie coming out, "Last Night in Soho," which just so happens to be a Focus Features film, and Focus is one of Universal's distributors. Wright is a cinephile of the highest degree, cut from the same cloth as Quentin Tarantino in that his love of cinema encompasses all forms, not just whatever happens to be out on Criterion at the moment.

So, when Edgar Wright comes up with a list of fun spooky stuff to watch on Peacock, it'll behove you to listen up.