Badass (And Her Sister): Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Creators Reunite For A Hulu Comedy Series

Bloom will play the starring role — er, roles — as both sisters. Brosh McKenna and Bloom will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers on the series. Brosh McKenna and her production company, Lean Machine, are currently under an overall deal at ABC Signature, which will serve as the studio for the series.

There's no word on whether or not the series will be a musical, like "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," but anything's possible. The CW series ran for four seasons, ending in 2019 with 62 episodes and a live concert special. In that series, Bloom starred as a lawyer who gave up her exciting career to move to a tiny town in Southern California chasing her ex-boyfriend from summer camp.

The series was a critical hit, winning all kinds of awards during its run. Bloom won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy, and the team won an Emmy for Best Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal." The songwriter for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" was Fountains of Wayne frontman Adam Schlesinger, who tragically died in April 2020 from coronavirus complications.

Brosh McKenna is currently directing her first feature for Netflix, "Your Place or Mine," starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Bloom was recently cast in "Modern Family" co-creator Steve Levitan's Hulu pilot, "Reboot."