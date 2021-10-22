The Summit Of The Gods Trailer: Acclaimed Manga Becomes A Gorgeous Animated Film

Animation has long been a medium that somehow never quite received its due from Western audiences and artists. There's a unique freedom of creativity, form, and style that animation affords in a way that live-action simply isn't equipped to — and that applies to adult-minded storytelling just as much as it does to children's cartoons. So leave it to this fusion of a critically acclaimed Japanese manga adaptation and a French animator-turned-director to remind us of what 2D animation truly has to offer. After receiving a live-action feature film adaptation distributed by Toho in 2016, the manga series written and illustrated by Jirô Taniguchi and based on author Baku Yumemakura's 1998 novel now comes to (animated) life with "The Summit of the Gods."

Netflix acquired the worldwide distribution rights in August of this year and has just released a flat-out gorgeous trailer for the upcoming movie. But don't take my word for it. Check it out for yourself below!