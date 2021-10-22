Kevin Feige Reveals The Comic Book Arc That Influenced The Gradual Rise Of Thanos In The MCU

Who remembers Surtur, the fiery demon voiced by Clancy Brown in "Thor: Ragnarok?" Director Taika Waititi mostly played the character for laughs as part of the destruction and reinvention of the "Thor" mythos in 2017. In the end, Surtur wasn't quite as serious or memorable a Marvel movie villain as Josh Brolin's Thanos, who enjoyed his own warped, genocidal version of the classic hero's journey the following year in "Avengers: Infinity War."

However, Surtur's comic book counterpart and the way he was slowly revealed in one landmark storyline was a big inspiration for the gradual debut of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Written and pencilled by legendary comics creator Walt Simonson, "The Surtur Saga" was a year-long arc that played out in the pages of "Thor," Vol. 1 #340-353, published by Marvel Comics. This mid-1980s story arc also featured the Dark Elf, Malekith, who would become his own movie villain in "Thor: The Dark World."

In the new book, "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," uber-producer Kevin Feige outlines how "The Surtur Saga" influenced "Avengers: Infinity War." He says:

"It's impossible to talk about Infinity War without talking about sowing seeds. And there's one thing that Walt Simonson did that was a huge influence on our approach to the Infinity Saga. He had this space field. And you just read DOOM-DOOM-DOOM.' You didn't know what it was. And then the story would continue."