Wheel Of Time Audiobook Coming From TV Adaptation Star Rosamund Pike

"It is such an honor to be narrating a brand new audiobook version of 'The Eye of the World,'" Pike said in a statement, continuing:

"I'm excited to bring 'The Wheel of Time' series to life in a different way once again. 'The Wheel of Time' is an especially great series for audiobook listeners to immerse themselves in, and I reveled in voicing the robust collection of unique characters."

Check out the audiobook cover here:

Macmillan Audio

"The Eye of the World" is certainly an epic fantasy at 782 pages, which translates into an impressive 30 hours of listening. One perk of the audio version is that it provides a list of pronunciations, something that will come in handy when facing the many fantastical words that Jordan invented for his story. The Pike version also promises "distinctive character voices," something that's frankly pretty standard for audio books, unless they mean that there will be guest appearances by other voice actors.

Pike's version isn't the only audiobook out there. An existing version has Michael Kramer and Kate Reading telling the "Wheel of Time" story, and that version will continue to be available for sale, even after Pike's version comes out on November 16, 2021.

The first season of Amazon's "The Wheel of Time" will premiere on the streaming platform on November 19, 2021. In addition to Pike, the series stars Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al'Thor.

Rosamund Pike's audiobook version comes out a few days earlier on November 16, 2021 and will be available on Audible, Apple Books, Libro.FM, Google Play Books, and more. It will cost you $49.99 and you can preorder on Audible here.