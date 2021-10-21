Last Night In Soho Clip: Thomasin McKenzie Gets An Old-Fashioned Apartment

The release of Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" is finally upon us and to celebrate Focus Features has released a 49-second clip that shows young Thomasin McKenzie showing up at Dame Diana Rigg's doorstep hoping to rent an apartment.

Before we get to the clip, let's do a little spoiler-free set up, shall we? I was lucky enough to see the film at Fantastic Fest a few weeks back and can tell you that this clip won't really spoil anything for you in the movie, although it is a crucial step in getting the plot really rolling. McKenzie plays Eloise, an eccentric country girl absolutely in love with what she imagines was London in the 1960s. Her dreams finally come true when she's accepted into a fashion design school and moves to the Big Smoke.

For an assortment of reasons, Eloise can't stay at her crappy dorm and finds a room for rent in Soho. This clip picks up with her meeting the crotchety landlady, Miss Collins, played by the late, great Dame Diana Rigg.