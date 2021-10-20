Eternals' Surprise Secondary Romance Came From The Chemistry Between The Actors

Don't ask me how this happened, but the prevailing notion among fans is that the secret sauce behind the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to do with the idea that every major detail was planned out from the beginning. Not only is this patently untrue — the first "Iron Man" movie entered production essentially without a completed script and relied heavily on daily improvisation! — but I would argue that such a rigid mindset would've actively done more harm than good. I could point to the almost universally-disliked ending of the sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" as an example of how stubbornly adhering to a pre-planned conclusion at all costs ended up as the worst possible creative choice and, on the other side of the coin, look to "Breaking Bad" as the gold standard of how talented artists can write characters into corners and challenge themselves to find a way out of it in the moment to spectacular results.

So what's all this rambling a prelude to? Well, /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui recently attended a press conference that "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao and cast members Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyre Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and Kit Harington were all a part of. At one point, the topic of the film's secondary romance came up and it was revealed that this development wasn't as big an emphasis in the script. In fact, it came almost entirely on the strength of the chemistry between actors that the unexpected romance was subsequently played up in the final product.

For the sake of the spoiler-averse (but, you know, within reason), you can read all the details below.