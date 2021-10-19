Eternals Is A 'New, Special Step' For The MCU, Kevin Feige Says

It's a joyous Tuesday to Marvel fans, as the fanfare for Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" has begun. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's twenty-sixth film has just premiered in L.A., launching a countdown for an upcoming wider release next month. Today, the cast and director of the superhero picture, along with longtime Marvel producer and studio president Kevin Feige, held a virtual press conference ahead of the film's theatrical release. Seen at the press conference was director Zhao and cast members Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyre Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and Kit Harington.

Feige kicked off the proceedings with due praise for those who brought story to screen. /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui attended the conference and came back with the latest word, straight from Feige's mouth. Questioned about the new, mature direction "Eternals" takes the MCU in, the producer names names and gives due praise:

"That was the whole idea. Nate Moore, the producer who is not up here with us, really had that driving vision for what this could be. And when Chloe came in and pitched it to us and took sort of these very general ideas that we had — and obviously the Jack Kirby spectacular source material —it felt like a very new special step for us."