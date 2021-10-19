Eternals Is A 'New, Special Step' For The MCU, Kevin Feige Says
It's a joyous Tuesday to Marvel fans, as the fanfare for Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" has begun. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's twenty-sixth film has just premiered in L.A., launching a countdown for an upcoming wider release next month. Today, the cast and director of the superhero picture, along with longtime Marvel producer and studio president Kevin Feige, held a virtual press conference ahead of the film's theatrical release. Seen at the press conference was director Zhao and cast members Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyre Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and Kit Harington.
Feige kicked off the proceedings with due praise for those who brought story to screen. /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui attended the conference and came back with the latest word, straight from Feige's mouth. Questioned about the new, mature direction "Eternals" takes the MCU in, the producer names names and gives due praise:
"That was the whole idea. Nate Moore, the producer who is not up here with us, really had that driving vision for what this could be. And when Chloe came in and pitched it to us and took sort of these very general ideas that we had — and obviously the Jack Kirby spectacular source material —it felt like a very new special step for us."
Eternals Trailer
Nate Moore isn't just a visionary. He's VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, as well as producer on the Captain America-focused Marvel films, Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther," and "Eternals." While we couldn't be a fly on the wall during Chloe Zhao's pitching session, we can bet that there were a few sci-fi influences mentioned (Kubrick and Malick aren't the worst names you could look to when making something profound). But why "Eternals," and why now? Feige responds:
"It was in a post-"Infinity" saga world; we wanted to make a bold new step and say, 'You don't know everything about the universe yet, and that there are these 10 spectacular heroes who you haven't met, who've been here the whole time.'"
The Eternals, who first appeared in Jack Kirby's comics of the same title in 1976, are an alien race of immortals who have emerged from centuries of hiding to aid Earth in a battle against The Deviants. Naturally, their new adventures come in the wake of the universe-altering events of "Avengers: Endgame."
"Eternals" arrives at theaters on November 5, 2021.