Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Drew Inspiration From The Tree Of Life, 2001: A Space Odyssey, Interstellar

The director behind Marvel's "Eternals," Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, had revealed some of the movies that inspired the upcoming superhero space epic. The list includes films from notable auteurs as Terrence Malick and Stanley Kubrick, as well as modern masters such as Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan. We could be in for a unique ride, Marvel fans.

Zhao recently spoke with the folks at Fandango as tickets for "Eternals" went on sale. During the conversation, the "Nomadland" filmmaker spoke about the movies that influenced her entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zhao said the following:

"I would say I pay tribute to many films and filmmakers that had great influence on me in this movie. It becomes fanfare for me [laughs]...I try to let them inspire me in different parts of the movie because the film is so diverse, visually. I could do a lot of different things. Particularly with the team at Marvel — our visual effects team, the action units, the design teams — we watched [Terrence] Malick films, particularly 'The Tree of Life' and 'The New World.' We watched 'The Revenant' a lot, and 'Interstellar' a lot. We watched 'Blade Runner 2049' and a film called 'Samsara.' We watched that a lot. Obviously '2001: A Space Odyssey' was very important, too. So, these were the films we had on repeat, and of course, there's many other things in my life that I've watched that snuck into it."

This is, to say the least of it, an impressive list of influences. We're looking at some of the most respected sci-fi movies of all time, and some of the most acclaimed movies in recent history. Though Zhao did, herself, recently won an Oscar for Best Director and "Nomadland" won Best Picture. It sounds like she's really trying to bring that same energy to the MCU.