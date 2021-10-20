The Morning Watch: The Suits In Dune Explained, The Last Duel Script Breakdown & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, find out what the body suits in the upcoming adaptation of "Dune" are all about. Plus, listen as "The Last Duel" stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talk about the screenwriting work they did with scribe Nicole Holfcener for the medieval drama. And finally, watch the Honest Trailer take expert shots at all of the James Bond movies starring the one any only Sean Connery.