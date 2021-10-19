Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Is Not A Dancer, Was Tricked Into Doing A Bollywood Dance Scene

There's been much discussion about Kumail Nanjiani since the announcement of his casting in "Eternals," namely, the unhealthy obsession people have had regarding his body transformation. However, back in March of 2020, Nanjiani announced that "Enternals" would have a Bollywood dance scene, something unlike anything ever seen in a Marvel movie. Nanjiani first spoke about the scene on the New Hollywood Podcast saying:

"A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star."

Filming a superhero movie requires an immense about of physicality, but for Nanjiani, transforming into a Bollywood star and having to dance the traditional choreography was the most difficult part of filming the movie. Nanjiani grew up watching Bollywood movies, but confessed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he is not a dancer, joking "You know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me!"

Hilariously enough, it looks like Nanjiani didn't realize the Bollywood Dance was part of the plan when signing up for "Eternals." /Film's own Hoai-Tran Bui attended a press conference for "Eternals" today and got the full scoop.