Danny DeVito Is The Latest Grim, Grinning Cast Member Of The Haunted Mansion

Justin Simien has proven he has chops when it comes to funny characters and I don't doubt he'll excel at whatever the tone is for this thing, but that's the biggest question I have now. More than period vs. modern day setting, more than who is playing who (is Dawson the mom or Haddish? Or someone who hasn't been cast yet?), more than how the Mansion is going to look or what aspects from the attraction are going to pop up... I just want to know the tone they're going for because to me that's the make-it or break-it hurdle for this film.

We're in a good time for family friendly horror. Netflix's recent "Nightbooks," the success of "Stranger Things," and the pending release of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" proves that, so will this new trip to the Mansion dip its toes into the creepier side of the attraction or go back to what they tried before with the 2003 film, a flat out goofy comedy that happens to have ghosts in it? I guess we'll find out when the film is eventually released.

"The Haunted Mansion" is currently filming in New Orleans and Atlanta. No release date has been set, but Halloween of 2022 isn't out of the question.