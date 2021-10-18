Studio Ghibli's Earwig And The Witch Is Now Coming To Netflix – In Select Territories

Netflix is soon to be the international home of the newest film from Studio Ghibli, "Earwig and the Witch." As part of a new deal that excludes the United States and Japan, Netflix will distribute "Earwig and the Witch” to countries all over the world. This is a massive get for Netflix, considering Ghibli's deal with HBO Max marked the Japanese animated juggernaut's first ever deal allowing the films to reach larger audiences easier than ever before. Since 2020, 21 Studio Ghibli films have been made available around the globe (excluding the US and Japan) through global distribution partner Wild Bunch International and from GKIDS exclusively for Canada.

"We're thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix," said director Goro Miyazaki in a statement. "The film is Studio Ghibli's first fully 3D CGI film which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new artform." He continued, saying, "Through that experience we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films."