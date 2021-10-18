Oscar Isaac Talks The Addams Family 2 And His Toughest Critics – His Kids

Isaac could have his pick of projects to work on, and the reason he signed up to play Gomez had a lot to do with the family's dynamics. "I think that's what's so fun about 'The Addams Family' and what's made them so indelible, enjoyable for so many years, is just this wonderful juxtaposition between the macabre, and the grotesque, the dark," he told /Film. "And then, also, they're just this sweet, loving, corny family, as well. And those things kind of push together is where a lot the sparks come out of."

Those sparks are flying in "The Addams Family 2," where the crux of the story rests on Gomez and his relationship with his daughter, Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz). Wednesday, like many children, is pushing away from her family as she grows up, and Gomez reacts like many a parent would. "There was definitely things that I could relate to, as far as that desperation of not wanting your kid to grow up," Isaac said. "And as they're getting further away from you, you're clinging on even harder."

For the Addams, clinging harder means going on a road trip across the country, which included activities like going over Niagara Falls in a barrel (something Isaac joked he wouldn't mind trying in real life) and blowing up the Grand Canyon.

Isaac agreed that the juxtaposition of the Addams at these mundane places is what makes the movie entertaining, and said that "there could be a lot of fun" even just going with the Addams family to a regular old Waffle House.