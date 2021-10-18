The Morning Watch: The Batman Trailer Easter Eggs, The Expanse Heads To The Smithsonian & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, dig into nearly five dozen Easter eggs, comic book references, and details you might have missed in "The Batman" trailer from DC FanDome this past weekend. Plus, check out which prop from the sci-fi series "The Expanse" will be on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. And finally, watch as James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig acts out 24 blockbusters in 10 minutes for "The Late Late Show with James Corden."