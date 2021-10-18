The Morning Watch: The Batman Trailer Easter Eggs, The Expanse Heads To The Smithsonian & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, dig into nearly five dozen Easter eggs, comic book references, and details you might have missed in "The Batman" trailer from DC FanDome this past weekend. Plus, check out which prop from the sci-fi series "The Expanse" will be on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. And finally, watch as James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig acts out 24 blockbusters in 10 minutes for "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
The Batman Trailer Easter Eggs
First up, in case you didn't hear about it over the weekend, there's a new trailer for "The Batman" for you to watch over and over again. But even if you watch it repeatedly or checked out our extensive trailer breakdown, there might have been some details you missed. ScreenCrush has rounded up nearly five dozen Easter eggs and comic book references that have sparked some speculation about what we can expect from Matt Reeves' compelling new comic book movie.
The Expanse Heads to The Smithsonian
Next, after getting an X-wing to put on display, the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is adding another sci-fi prop to their collection. Adam Savage and the Tested crew got the lowdown on the MMC helmet that belonged to Roberta "Bobbie" W. Draper (Frankie Adams) in the series "The Expanse." Listen as Smithsonian curator Matt Shindell explains how and why the prop will be part of the museum's exhibits.
Daniel Craig Does 24 Blockbusters in 9 Minutes
Finally, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" had some fun with Daniel Craig by having the James Bond star act out 24 of Hollywood's biggest and most beloved movies in just 10 minutes. See how Corden and Craig tackle scenes from "Jurassic Park," "Back to the Future," "Titanic," "Jaws," "The Godfather," and many more. Plus, there are a couple familiar faces who pop up to help out.