Robert Pattinson Is Playing An Angry Young Batman Who Is 'Out Of Control'

If it seems like every single new recasting for the character of Batman comes with its own amount of disproportionate outrage and backlash, well, that's because it does. It's easy to look back at Christian Bale or Ben Affleck now with the benefit of hindsight and talk about how obvious it was that they would imbue the superhero with all the physicality and screen presence necessary for the legendary hero, but that was certainly not the majority's consensus opinion at the time. We went through the same song and dance with Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' "The Batman," though with the added toxicity that came from those who had never seen Pattinson in another movie outside the "Twilight" series. Needless to say, very few are questioning Pattinson's casting now in light of the newest trailer revealed during today's DC FanDome event.

When it came to Reeves' reasons for picking the "Good Time," "Lost City of Z," and "The Lighthouse" actor for Bruce Wayne/Batman, much of it had to do with the fact that this iteration of the character is younger, more reckless, and far less in control of himself than we've become used to seeing. Read on for everything Reeves and Pattinson had to say about what makes this Batman stand apart from previous versions.