Sandman TV Series Reveals First Look At Gwendoline Christie As Lucifer
It's been such a long time coming, you could almost say that we've been dreaming about this. Fans of Neil Gaiman's comic series "The Sandman" have been buzzing with excitement ever since the initial announcement of the cast for the upcoming Netflix series and the official trailer that finally dropped last month. Led by Tom Sturridge as Morpheus (aka "Lord of the Dreaming"), the rest of the cast includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Corinthian, Charles Dance as Rodrick Burgess, and the particularly inspired casting of Gwendoline Christie as a gender-swapped Lucifer. Our first look at that last notable appearance has been kept under wrapped ... until now. Courtesy of the DC FanDome event, we now have our first official glimpse of Christie as Lucifer and another new poster for the series, as well. Check them both out below!
Lucifer First Look
DC FanDome is already proving to be a nonstop thrill-ride for first looks at highly-anticipated upcoming project. Chief among those is Netflix's "Sandman," the live action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular comic series. Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer, "Ruler of Hell" has been a subject of great interest ever since the initial news of her joining the cast in that particular role. Now, we can finally put a striking visual alongside her casting.
Christie's appearance comes with the built-in novelty of reuniting with her "Game of Thrones" co-star Charles Dance, though viewers shouldn't expect the two to actually share the screen in any significant capacity. Gaiman previously released an enthusiastic statement about the series, saying:
"For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of 'The Sandman' collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."
Netflix also released another poster for the upcoming series, helping to set the tone with a pair of spooky wings front-and-center and the accompanying ominous words of, "Don't play games with Lucifer." The 11-episode "Sandman" series comes to Netflix on a to-be-announced date.
A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, 'The Sandman' follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.