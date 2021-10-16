Sandman TV Series Reveals First Look At Gwendoline Christie As Lucifer

DC FanDome is already proving to be a nonstop thrill-ride for first looks at highly-anticipated upcoming project. Chief among those is Netflix's "Sandman," the live action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's popular comic series. Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer, "Ruler of Hell" has been a subject of great interest ever since the initial news of her joining the cast in that particular role. Now, we can finally put a striking visual alongside her casting.

Christie's appearance comes with the built-in novelty of reuniting with her "Game of Thrones" co-star Charles Dance, though viewers shouldn't expect the two to actually share the screen in any significant capacity. Gaiman previously released an enthusiastic statement about the series, saying:

"For the last 33 years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality. I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there. This is astonishing, and I'm so grateful to the actors and to all of 'The Sandman' collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality."

Netflix also released another poster for the upcoming series, helping to set the tone with a pair of spooky wings front-and-center and the accompanying ominous words of, "Don't play games with Lucifer." The 11-episode "Sandman" series comes to Netflix on a to-be-announced date.

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, 'The Sandman' follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.