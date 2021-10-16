Dolph Lundgren Is Back In Tights On The Set Of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

In Wan's 2018 DC superhero movie (the sixth in the DC Extended Universe), Lundgren played Nereus, father of Mera (Amber Heard) and ruler of the Atlantean city of Xebel. "Aquaman" sees Nereus striking up an alliance with Patrick Wilson's magnificent Orm to wage war against the surface world for its pollution, though the alliance is forged under false pretenses. It's too early to tell what Nereus' inclusion in the sequel means, but it doesn't look like the waters of Atlantis will be still anytime soon.

Wan returned to direct "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the script and, in a fun surprise, Jason Momoa co-wrote the story treatment himself. A recent development reveals the addition of Stingray, a new character (unknown if they are ally or foe) played by Jani Zhao and crafted specifically for this movie. Fresh talent on the roster include Zhao, Indya Moore, and Vincent Regan. New footage from the upcoming film is expected to drop at DC FanDome today.

The title "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" refers to a bygone part of the Atlantean realm that deteriorated once the Atlanteans transitioned into an underwater people. Jason Momoa will be returning as Arthur Curry (the titular Aquaman), Heard is back as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is back as baddie Black Manta, and Patrick Wilson is breaking out the ab roller and protein shakes once again to reprise his role as the Ocean Master. With Wilson and Abdul-Mateen returning, the knee-jerk speculation would be that Orm regains a stronghold of power at said lost kingdom, renewing his efforts to eliminate the human race that has blighted his planet for so long.

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is set to arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022.