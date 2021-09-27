Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Expands Cast And Adds Mysterious New Character Stingray
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the sequel to the official, unquestionable best DCEU movie "Aquaman," has expanded its cast – and revealed a new character created specifically for the film. Randall Park, who briefly appeared in the first movie, has been confirmed to return. Meanwhile, new additions include Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Vincent Regan. Zhao's part is the character created specifically for the movie – someone named Stingray. We don't know if Stingray is friend or foe just yet, but the name sounds ominous enough that I'm inclined to think this is a new villain. Or I'm completely wrong!
New and Returning Characters
THR has the scoop on the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" casting, revealing Randall Park, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Vincent Regan are all on board. Park is reprising his role as Dr. Stephen Shin, who briefly appeared in the first film. During a post-credit scene, we saw Shin had joined forces with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Zhao will be playing Stingray, a character created specifically for the film. Moore is playing DC character Karshon, who in the comics is "a freak result of a radioactive explosion that evolved a regular tiger shark into a super-humanoid with a highly developed brain while retaining his ruthless predatory instincts." Yes, that's right: it looks like we're getting yet another walking, talking shark-person to follow in the footsteps (finsteps?) of King Shark from "The Suicide Squad." And Regan will play "Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who caused the city to sink into the sea." Atlan appeared briefly in flashbacks in the first film, where the character was played by Graham McTavish.
Aquaman 2
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" hails from director James Wan, who helmed the first movie. While we don't have many plot details just yet, we know that Jason Momoa is back Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman, Amber Heard returns as Mera, and Patrick Wilson is once again playing the Ocean Master. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is back as well, playing villain Black Manta. I know not everyone agrees with me on this, but I firmly believe "Aquaman" is the best DCEU movie. It's big, it's colorful, it's silly – and it's fun. There was a moment where an octopus played the drums! How can you not love that? Look for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" in theaters on December 16, 2022.