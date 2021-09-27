Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Expands Cast And Adds Mysterious New Character Stingray

THR has the scoop on the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" casting, revealing Randall Park, Jani Zhao, Indya Moore, and Vincent Regan are all on board. Park is reprising his role as Dr. Stephen Shin, who briefly appeared in the first film. During a post-credit scene, we saw Shin had joined forces with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Zhao will be playing Stingray, a character created specifically for the film. Moore is playing DC character Karshon, who in the comics is "a freak result of a radioactive explosion that evolved a regular tiger shark into a super-humanoid with a highly developed brain while retaining his ruthless predatory instincts." Yes, that's right: it looks like we're getting yet another walking, talking shark-person to follow in the footsteps (finsteps?) of King Shark from "The Suicide Squad." And Regan will play "Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who caused the city to sink into the sea." Atlan appeared briefly in flashbacks in the first film, where the character was played by Graham McTavish.