Big Mouth Season 5 Trailer: The Horrors Of Puberty Return

Puberty is the worst, but having weird, animated, anthropomorphic metaphor monsters somehow makes it easier to deal with. Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's coming-of-age animated series for Netflix, "Big Mouth," is known for its creatures like the hormone monsters, depression kitties, f*ck gremlins, anxiety mosquitoes, and shame wizards. Now, the trailer for "Big Mouth" season 5 previews that there's even more emotional creepies to worry about. Enter: love bugs and hate worms.

Our favorite animated youngsters are getting older, and with that comes big, big feelings. They've already learned to navigate the system overriding hormones can do to common sense, but now our characters are going to have to learn how to deal with falling in love, and developing irrational feelings of hate over minor disagreements and rejection. These buggy rapscallions are sure to cause chaos, but in a way that anyone who has survived their teenage years.

The trailer also teases a "Big Mouth" holiday special, complete with Rankin/Bass style puppetry and stop motion inspired animation. Check it out below.