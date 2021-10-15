Not Even Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Knows Who The Next Doctor Is

Fans are preparing to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, as her run as a Time Lord comes to an end. Whittaker confirmed with the BBC earlier this week that she, as well as Mandip Gill who plays the Doctor's companion Yaz, had wrapped filming on "Doctor Who." More than likely, this final wrapping is in reference to the upcoming season of "Doctor Who: Flux," as well as the series of specials set to debut in 2022, but Whittaker also noted on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show" that she had also filmed her half of the regeneration. With the specials and her half of the regeneration out of the way, this allows a new showrunner and a new Fourteenth Doctor to appear for "Doctor Who's" 60th Anniversary special.

The Doctor returns for her biggest adventure yet.#DoctorWho: Flux premieres 31st October ✨ pic.twitter.com/iStI1vEmFG — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 9, 2021

"They are never going to tell me who it is [that's replacing me]," Whittaker said on "The Graham Norton Show." She continued, "We filmed some scenes [for the regeneration], but the new Doctor wasn't there." Whittaker also noted that, "I wasn't there for Peter [Capaldi], and I only met him months later when I passed him in the street!"

It's pretty typical for Doctors to film their regeneration without knowing their replacement, especially if a new showrunner is taking over after their departure, so at this point, Whittaker's guess for her replacement is as good as ours.