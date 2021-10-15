Bruised Trailer: Halle Berry Directs And Stars In Mixed Martial Arts Drama

If you saw Halle Berry kicking ass and taking names in "John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum" and you thought, "I would like to see that woman climb into the octagon with braids," your wish is about to come true. Berry is making her directorial debut with "Bruised," a new Netflix sports-drama in which she plays an MMA fighter turned hobo turned comeback queen named Jackie Justice.

That's an oversimplification, of course. As we meet her, Jackie Justice is not really a hobo in the train-hopping sense, but her UFC days are long behind her and people who recognize her alliteratively-named fighter on the street seem to regard her as some sort of homeless person who is now worthy of giggles. In all seriousness, Berry once revealed to People that she spent time living in a homeless shelter in New York City, years before she found Oscar-winning success as an actress, so maybe that was part of what drew her to this riches-to-rags story of a superstar athlete who has fallen on hard times and has to claw her way back to the top while reconnecting with her son.

Check out the trailer for Netflix's "Bruised" below.