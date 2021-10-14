Superhero Bits: The Batman Trailer Is Imminent, Killer Croc Arrives On Batwoman & More

Something very small is happening now. I love working with Marvel but will not pursue or accept future work until this is resolved. I hope other more high profile creatives in the comic book biz will follow suit. https://t.co/Cq1dquzSVw — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) October 9, 2021

Several years ago, Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski was revealed to have written several projects posing as a Japanese man using the pseudonym Akira Yoshida. This sparked controversy at the time and yet, he is still employed by Marvel. That being the case, Steven DeKnight, known for his work on Netflix's "Daredevil," recently revealed that he will no longer be accepting work from the company until this is amended.

1. As Iâ€™ve said multiple times, I just found out about it. 2. I said I could not in good conscience accept future comic book work from Marvel because of this. Because Iâ€™ve been doing that recently, not in 2017. 3. I hope that clears it up. https://t.co/fzDLixOccq — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) October 13, 2021

This resulted in a lot of back-and-forth on Twitter, but DeKnknight has stated that he was only recently made aware of this situation, which is why he wrote comics for Marvel in more recent history, such as "Wolverine: Black, White & Blood." We shall see what comes of it, but Cebulski, for now, seems to be in no danger of losing his job.