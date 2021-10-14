Clips Round-Up: Fear PHarm 2 Takes Aim, Crutch Dances, And Beau Sejour Suspends Disbelief [Exclusive]

Leading today's column is an exclusive clip from Indican Pictures' "Fear PHarm 2," arriving on DVD and on demand October 19, 2021. The follow-up to last year's horror entry reunites the original film's creative team, including writer/director Dante Yore and producers Mark S. Allen ("616 Wilford Lane") and Howard Burd ("Apparition"). In the clip Melanie (Tiana Tuttle) is chased through a cornfield by Gemma (Aimee Stolte), channeling her inner Clint Barton, as well as Hershel (John Littlefield).

Here is the official synopsis:

"'Fear PHarm 2' picks up where Fear PHarm left off. After fighting for her life within a corn field maze and trying to outrun a number of murderous psychos, Melanie (Tiana Tuttle, 'Fear PHarm') has regained consciousness to discover that she is now being held hostage by the Walker family, so they can continue to harvest her skin for their breakthrough skin care cream."