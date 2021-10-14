System Shock TV Series Will Bring The Classic Video Game To A New Medium

The cyberpunk survival horror game "System Shock" is being made into a new live-action TV series courtesy of the upcoming gaming entertainment streaming platform Binge. Nightdive, the gaming studio behind the 2021 "System Shock" PC remake, are onboard to help create the new streaming series, which is about a space station thrown into chaos.

If "System Shock" sounds familiar but you're not much of a PC gamer, that might be because the series is the spiritual predecessor to the wildly successful "Bioshock" franchise. Like the "Bioshock" games, "System Shock" is a dark allegory about class struggle and the dangers of rampant capitalism. "System Shock" is top-tier cyberpunk that belongs alongside the work of minds like William Gibson and Philip K. Dick.