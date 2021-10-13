Michael Shannon Will Play Infamous Red Scare SOB Joseph McCarthy

U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin led a series of investigations and hearings in the 1950s in an attempt to expose the supposed communist infiltration of the U.S. government. In the time since, "McCarthyism" has become a term for "a campaign or practice that endorses the use of unfair allegations and investigations."

McCarthy frequently (and fraudulently) claimed that communists had invaded various departments of the government. His Cold War red scare reached its zenith in 1954 during 36 days of televised investigative hearings to investigate possible espionage in the Army. His credibility and career soon floundered, but his legacy is long-lasting.

In a new film from director Václav Marhoul, Michael Shannon will star as the infamous senator in the first feature film to look at the man behind a movement of paranoia and populism.