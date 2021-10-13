Daily Podcast: Celebrating 1,000 Episodes Of /Film Daily
Sam Hume
On the October 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior news editor Jacob Hall, news editor Hoai-Tran Bui, senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista, and senior writers Brad Oman and Ben Pearson to reminisce about their time working at /Film in celebration of the 1,000th episode of /Film Daily.
Opening Banter: We are all back together again.
Our Feature Presentation: A Look Back At Our Times At /Film:
- What were you doing before /Film and how did you get hired at /Film?
- Favorite moment working on the site
- Favorite memory at a set visit or event
- Favorite moment on the podcast
All the other stuff you need to know:
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.