A Conversation With The Voices Of My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission [Interview]

How did you land your roles?



Ryan Colt Levy: It was a few months ago. I read for season 5, actually, for a few characters. I was very excited to get the opportunity because I had never gotten the chance before. And basically it was like radio silence for about five months. I was secretly holding on that I would book one of those characters. One day, I got an email from Colleen Clinkenbeard [the director], and she asked I would like you to play this part and I died.



Sarah Roach: Similarly, I auditioned for season 5 for different characters. So when the time came and they called me in, they hadn't told me exactly what it was. When I was able to watch, I was like, oh wait, that can't be me. That's not the person I read for. Then I went in an auditioned another time. That happens a lot. You audition for one thing and they place you somewhere else.

Lisa Ortiz: It was the same for me. I read for season 5. Then time went by. I thought, okay, next time. Later, Colleen emailed me and asked if I was interested and I was like, yeah!

Did you see the entire Japanese version before getting in the voice booth?

Levy: No, we didn't.

Just get in the voice booth and do the scene?



Levy: Yeah, when you're brought in, you're only seeing your scenes that you're working on. The way you get contacted is talking with the director and asking what is the grand scheme of what I'm working in the moment? It's a like a puzzle like that.

Roach: You depend on the director calling out to you. You [already] get a handle on the writing that Jeramy does to see what they want, to be able to read ahead.

You recorded during the still-ongoing pandemic. How was that process like and what technology did you work with?



Levy: It was not that long ago that we recorded. A lot of studios are taking safety precautions. It was kind of a hybrid because [Colleen] our director is in Texas. So even though I was in the studio, it was remote. I never got to see her in person. A lot of it is a disembodied voice that I trusted.

Roach: Same with me, I was in a studio at the time. I was in Texas as well. It was still by myself, remote. I was in a ghost studio and I walked in and didn't see anybody.

Ortiz: I was able to work at home for this. For me I have a professional booth in my house. I did bat my cats away from the door a couple of times.

Levy: They [the cats] want to be part of "Hero Academia"!

Ortiz: If I leave the booth open, the cats will sit in front of the microphone. So you're not seeing anybody [physically]. But you have the same process [like Levy and Roach].

Could you talk more about the technology for the home studio?

Ortiz: Right now, everyone had a different setup when the pandemic started. There was big rush for voice actors who were not able to go into the studio, the booth, to make sure that their gear was top tier for work. I have a booth. I have a studio-grade microphone. There's ton of gear that goes into it. You set that up and they do a test with you to make sure that you're set. There's special system you have to used. There's a lot of prep that goes into it.