Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 Trailer: Larry David Loves Humanity, Hates People

It only takes a few seconds in this trailer for the fictionalized version of Larry David to get peeved at a social convention – in this case, the practice of looking someone in the eye as you clink glasses during a toast. For those of you who have never seen the show, questioning why we have collectively agreed to participate in certain traditions in modern society is basically the central ethos of this series, and David's character spends a significant portion of the series trying to reshape those traditions in his own image (and failing miserably on nearly every occasion).

One thing I found particularly interesting about the trailer is that there's no sign of the pandemic, which has been a big talking point surrounding "Curb" season 11 so far. Last year, writer Jeff Schaffer explained that the new season will take place in a world where COVID-19 exists.

"We figured out a way that we are definitely living in a reality where the pandemic has happened, and we're addressing the pandemic, and we're doing stories about it, but not exactly the way you'd expect."