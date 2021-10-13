Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Just Wrapped Production On Its First Season

Led by Anson Mount, the cast of "Strange New Worlds" has displayed a palpable sense of enthusiasm and gratitude throughout the production of the first season, chronicling each major step along the way with celebratory and informative videos aimed towards the fans. The initial announcement of the spin-off series from "Discovery" and the prequel to "The Original Series" was accompanied by Mount, Peck, and Romijn expressing their excitement over the continued adventures of Captain Christopher Pike, a young Spock, and the ever-present Number One, respectively. This year's Star Trek Day provided a perfect opportunity for the cast to (re)introduce fans to the characters who'll populate the bridge of this newer U.S.S. Enterprise.

And now with the official wrapping of filming for "Strange New Worlds" all these months later, Mount used this latest set video to thank fans for the central role they played in getting this series to the airwaves while promising that there will be more footage to come ahead of its premiere at some point early on in 2022. In addition to the fan-favorite trio, "Strange New Worlds" will also feature an expansive ensemble of both new and familiar faces, including younger versions of Nyota Uhura (played by Zoe Saldaña in the recent trilogy of "Kelvin timeline" films and portrayed by Celia Rose Gooding here) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) as well as the novelty of the first member of the Andorian race (played by Bruce Horak) finally joining the crew of the Enterprise.

"Strange New Worlds" comes from "Trek" regular Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet and will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service sometime in 2022.