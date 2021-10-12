Mamoru Hosoda's Festival Darling Belle Gets A January 2022 Release Date

After taking a peek at the lush and beautifully animated "Belle" trailer in June, we were more than ready to immerse ourselves in Mamoru Hosoda's reimagining of "Beauty and the Beast." The film debuted in Japan on July 16, 2021, and has been hitting the film festival circuit with screenings at the Cannes Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and Fantastic Fest.

Despite it popping up on screens around the world, the distributor GKIDS has confirmed it won't be hitting American theaters until January 14, 2022. Considering we still have to get through the holidays before we can fully lay eyes on Hosoda's new film, January 2022 feels like a long way off. On the bright side, there's a real, concrete date on the horizon. To Hosoda's credit, "Belle" looks like it's worth the wait.

The film may be a retelling of a classic fairytale, one that we've seen Disney do a thousand times, but it's clear from the get-go that Hosoda is bringing his own interpretation to the story. Instead of taking place in a gothic castle confined by a witch's curse, "Belle" follows Suzu, a shy girl who mentally escapes the boredom of her rural village by spending all of her time in the virtual world "U," where her avatar is a beautiful, and surprisingly successful, singer named Belle. It's there that she discovers the Beast and begins her melancholy coming-of-age adventure.