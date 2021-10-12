Colin In Black And White Trailer: Ava DuVernay And Netflix Tell The Story Of Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick took a stand by kneeling, and now he wants to tell you his story in "Colin in Black and White," a new limited series coming to Netflix later this month.

In 2016, Kaepernick — then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers — famously took a knee during the national anthem as a show of protest against police brutality and racial injustice. The 45th U.S. president, whose reality-show catchphrase was, "You're fired," suggested that Kaepernick and other athletes like him should be fired. Kaepernick subsequently became a free agent but remained unsigned, effectively ending his football career.

Then, in the summer of 2020, the George Floyd protests happened, and suddenly (as if it weren't obvious already), it looked like Kaepernick was ahead of the curve and had been unfairly treated by the NFL and the system as a whole. Now, he's heading to Netflix to narrate a dramatization of his life, with a little help from Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay has a great track record with Netflix, having previously helmed the Oscar-nominated documentary "13th" and the Emmy-nominated miniseries "When They See Us" for the streaming giant. In "Colin in Black and White," she's directing Jaden Michael, the star of last year's "Vampires vs. the Bronx," as the young Kaepernick, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker playing his adoptive white parents.

You can see the trailer for "Colin in Black and White" below.